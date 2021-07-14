Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 5,738 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of NCR worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR alerts:

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NCR opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 1.80. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.