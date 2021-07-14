Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,554 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006. 50.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $135.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.