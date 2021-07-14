PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding Sells 7,805 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 424,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,518. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

