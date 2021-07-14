PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Sells $479,158.68 in Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Trenton Groves sold 3,003 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $479,158.68.

Shares of PSB stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. 51,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,866. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.