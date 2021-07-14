PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Sells $479,158.68 in Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) CAO Trenton Groves sold 3,003 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $479,158.68.
Shares of PSB stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $152.35. 51,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,866. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 86,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
