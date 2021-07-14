Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Set at $18.12 by Morgan Stanley

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned a $18.12 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRYMY. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $18.08 on Monday. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.