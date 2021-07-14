Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. 223,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,888. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.22.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.