Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 9,988.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

