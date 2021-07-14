Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.55

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 173558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,020,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

