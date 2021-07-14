ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 349,332 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.59. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

