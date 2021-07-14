Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortinet by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $257.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $259.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

