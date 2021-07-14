Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 356,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 729,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $191.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.06. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 169.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

