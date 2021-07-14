Profund Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

NYSE LVS opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

