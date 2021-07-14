Profund Advisors LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.89. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

