Profund Advisors LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 74.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

