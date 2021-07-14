Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,601,000 after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

