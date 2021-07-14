Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.41.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

