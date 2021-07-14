Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.69.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

