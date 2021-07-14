Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $213.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.