Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 522.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. CIBC lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $6,096,779.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. Insiders sold a total of 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.