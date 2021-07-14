Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. Analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

