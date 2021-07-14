Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Primerica worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Primerica by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 51.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Primerica by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, increased their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,016. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.37. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.