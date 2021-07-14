PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after purchasing an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 869.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $774,336.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $10,285,376. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

