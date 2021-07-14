Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,498,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 781,459 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,144,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 180,369.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 384,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after buying an additional 384,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,428,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,558,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

