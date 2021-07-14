Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,419 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,364,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $945,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,283,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

