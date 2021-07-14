Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.69% of Accenture worth $1,216,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.68. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

