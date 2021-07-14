Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Loews worth $1,045,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $598,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,356.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

