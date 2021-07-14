Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393,063 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.93% of Las Vegas Sands worth $1,360,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

