Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.