Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 86,956 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $40.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $510.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

