Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson Sells 30,000 Shares

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NYSE:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $345,600.00.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 12,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,034. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.