Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,692,935.79 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 265,767 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,935.79. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 250,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $1,637,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 272,389 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $1,849,521.31.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 264,715 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $1,781,531.95.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 255,543 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $1,707,027.24.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 228,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,509,360.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 160,677 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,681.74.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 429,489 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $3,036,487.23.

On Thursday, June 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 247,218 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,772,553.06.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 565,008 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $4,254,510.24.

On Friday, June 25th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 359,093 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $2,438,241.47.

NYSE:PGEN opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.