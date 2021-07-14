PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSK. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

PSK stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.05. 135,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,925. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.05. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

