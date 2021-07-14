PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,508,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,064,972 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $977,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 296,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,508,000 after purchasing an additional 123,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

NYSE:PPG opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $105.94 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

