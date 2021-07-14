PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,823.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,804.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.74 or 0.06059384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.27 or 0.01433563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00400437 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00138578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.85 or 0.00609210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00404155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.63 or 0.00315895 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,424,899 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

