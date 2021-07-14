Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 4.9% Higher

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.31. 38,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 757,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,700.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

