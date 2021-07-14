Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

POSH opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $629,287.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

