Polychain Monsters (PMON) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00011715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $632,152.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00825421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005388 BTC.

About Polychain Monsters

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

