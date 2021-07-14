Polkastarter Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00003204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $76.05 million and $8.29 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,202,582 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

