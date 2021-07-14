Polkadex Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $622,371.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $9.17 or 0.00028013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $18.01 million and approximately $622,371.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00116468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00153398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,734.54 or 1.00003386 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00932904 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

