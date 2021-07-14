Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 17,383 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after acquiring an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $261.14 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,010.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 290.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

