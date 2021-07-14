Polar Capital Holdings Plc Invests $9.49 Million in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,492,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after buying an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Morphic by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morphic by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Morphic stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $229,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,526 shares of company stock worth $15,065,415 over the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

