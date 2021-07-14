Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $811.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.