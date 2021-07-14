Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,348 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,483 shares of company stock worth $29,351,124. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.08. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.