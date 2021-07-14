Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 5,191 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 158.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.40. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

