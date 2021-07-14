Polar Capital Holdings Plc Boosts Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,909,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,089,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 423.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $112.17 on Wednesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.93 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.07.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Macquarie dropped their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

