Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $10.05 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

REVHU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

