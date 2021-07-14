Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 600,000 Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Group Nine Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

NASDAQ GNAC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

