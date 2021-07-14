Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motive Capital were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOTV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,206,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Motive Capital by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 483,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Motive Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Motive Capital stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Motive Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

