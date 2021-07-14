Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 596,873 DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 596,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of DZS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.36. DZS Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DZS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

