Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 747,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 6.02% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $636,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

